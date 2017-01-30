According to new research, just over one in 10 said that they would turn down a job if the company didn’t offer workplace perks.

Worryingly, the survey of 1,000 professionals also revealed that nearly three quarters of UK professionals aren’t currently receiving any perks at work. This is despite 70.5 per cent of workers believing that all business should offer them. When asked what they’d like to receive, the most desirable workplace perks were:

Flexible working

Seasonal bonuses

Extra holiday

Staff discounts

Paid time off on your birthday

Casual dress code

Free fitness facilities or classes

Free office snacks and drinks

Parties and social activities

Nap or games room

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library comments: “It’s interesting to see that today’s workers are shying away from the more whimsical perks that had become somewhat of a fad in recent years. ‘Nap pods’ and ‘office bars’ may be popular in some offices, but the majority of professionals are now steering towards the more practical benefits like flexible working and bonuses. It’s concerning to learn that less than a third of employers are offering their staff these perks, especially as employees do take these into consideration when applying for jobs.”

Workers also revealed the top perks that they receive in their current jobs, with staff discounts, casual dress codes and flexible working topping the list. But despite stating that these perks are important to them, a staggering 85 per cent of professionals admitted that they would rather see a pay rise than receive other kinds of benefits or perks.

Biggins continues: “It’s unsurprising that the majority of workers would prefer to see a pay rise over perks, especially post-Christmas when money is tight. And while it’s important that businesses are offering workplace perks, these should not be used as a substitute for fair salaries. January was a busy month for recruitment with many candidates looking for a new job for the New Year. This is expected to continue well into the next month, meaning employers should take these findings around workplace perks into consideration when looking to attract talented new recruits to their business.”