The survey of 2,000 UK employees found that over half of British working parents spend just two hours a day with their children mid-week, for activities such as homework, eating dinner and watching TV.

Perhaps surprisingly, working dads across the UK spend more time with their children than working mums, with 41 per cent of men spending at least three hours each evening with their kids, compared to less than a third of women.

Across Europe, in keeping with the Scandinavian craze for ‘Hygge’ – enjoying family time and the good things in life, working parents in Sweden are the best at making time for their children during the working week – an average of four hours a day.

The Germans also manage to escape the office and spend up to three and a half hours a day with their children, despite the perception of a regimented approach to work.

Jason Downes, MD of conference call company Powwownow, said: “It’s no surprise that working parents across Sweden are afforded the most time with their children mid-week; the work life balance enjoyed by the majority means they are able to be flexible and remain productive.

“Employers across the UK could learn a lot from the Swedes and the Germans. With the rise of technology to facilitate smarter working, we’re able to remain productive when away from the office which means more time spent at home at important times like half term and other school holidays.”