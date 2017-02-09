Rather than feature the struggling hoteliers who have been the focus of the first 12 series of the programme, Polizzi is now looking to work alongside high end establishments which want to increase margins, refine their brands or step up to the next level.

The Caterer reports that if you have impeccable décor, but bookings are low; host fabulous functions, but profits are on the slide; or are in danger of losing your business, despite guests loving what you do; Polizzi’s straight talking and expert knowledge could help you.

To find out more about taking part in the programme, contact the independent production company TwoFour on 01752 727669 or hotelinspector@twofour.co.uk.