Apple shares hit fresh highs as it eyes record Christmas sales

A pple expects record sales of iPhones in the run-up to Christmas, and dismissed any talk of weaker demand for its iPhone 8 models saying they “instantly became out top 2 selling products” on release.

The update sent Apple shares to an all-time-high in after hours trading, up 3.2 per cent, taking its market capitalisation above $900bn (£670bn) for the first time, the Telegraph reports.

Apple said it sold 3 per cent more iPhones in the three months to the end of September than a year earlier, at 46.7m compared to 45.5m.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, sales of the iPhone were up 14 per cent, implying users were buying the iPhone 8 models, which were released in September. Chief executive Tim Cook said the iPhone 8 Plus model, in particular, had performed particularly strongly, having “gotten off to the fastest start of any plus model”.

“I’m sure there are some people who want to look at the iPhone X before deciding which iPhone to buy,” he added, though said there was demand across its range of iPhones in the fourth quarter.

This drove revenues up 12 per cent to $52.6bn in the period, and earnings per share lifted 24 per cent to $2.08.

This will come as a relief to investors after market research ahead of the results had suggested demand for the iPhone 8 units appeared to be lower than other models and that Apple fans were waiting for the pricier model.