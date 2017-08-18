Asda toasts first rise in sales for three years

A sda has toasted its first increase in quarterly sales for three years on the back of a successful Easter, the return of inflation and early signs that its turnaround efforts are beginning to work.

The supermarket, which has suffered falling sales over the past 12 quarters, has eked out a positive result with sales rising by 1.8 per cent in the second quarter of the year, reports the Telegraph.

The sales uptick is a dramatic turnaround from the 7.5 per cent slump Asda posted this time last year in what was the grocery chain’s worst ever result.

Sean Clarke, who took the reins from Andy Clarke last year, said that the supermarket had attracted 275,000 new customers during the period. But while he acknowledged that progress had been made he struck a note of caution by saying “we know we need to continue to up our game to be in the best shape possible”.

Asda said that it was boosted by its most successful Easter on record, with total sales over the period jumping by 16 per cent. Stripping Easter out from the three months to June 30, total sales rose by 0.7 per cent.

During the quarter food inflation rose to around 2.6 per cent, according to industry figures by Kantar, as shop prices increased to cover the rising costs of staple grocery items such as butter, fish and lamb.

Walmart boss Doug McMillon said that he was “encouraged that the UK delivered positive comparable sales” and said that he had visited Asda in June to “see the progress being made. ”