BP to restart share buybacks as profits double after downstream boom

B P investors sent shares in the oil major to its highest price this year after the supermajor more than doubled its profits in the last three months, driven by a five-year high in earnings for its fuels, petrochemicals and refining businesses.

The company said the profit bonanza would trigger the start of a share buyback scheme to ease the irritation of a scrip dividend put in place to help protect its balance sheet during the oil market downturn,the Telegraph reports.

Bob Dudley, BP’s chief executive, said that the group had benefited from the ramp-up of three new projects in its oil production or “upstream” arm, in Australia, Trinidad and Oman.

It also enjoyed the highest earnings in five years in its oil refining, or “downstream”, business, helping to generate “healthy” earnings and cash flow, he said.

“There is still room for further improvement and we will keep striving to increase sustainable free cash flow and distributions to shareholders,” Mr Dudley added.

The return of cash payouts to BP’s patient investors caused shares to rocket higher, opening up 3 per cent at 522p, its highest price in seven years. The shares have since slipped to 517p, narrowly below the highest price for 2017 so far.

Brian Gilvary, BP’s chief financial officer, said the company had made strong progress in adapting to lower oil prices. BP’s finances, including the full dividend, are back into balance at an oil price just below $50 a barrel, he said.