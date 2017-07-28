British Airways owner IAG enjoys soaring profits despite computer chaos

A key factor in the group’s performance was a steeper drop in costs than the fall in the amount of revenue it makes per seat. Its cost per available seat kilometre – a key industry metric – dropped 4.5 per cent compared to the 2.6 per cent fall in revenue per available seat kilometre.

Besides the helpful tailwind from a decrease in its fuel costs, it also saw employee costs drop nearly 4 per cent to €2.44bn.

Boss Willie Walsh said: “We’re reporting a very strong performance in quarter two.

“The underlying trend in unit revenue improved, benefiting partially from Easter and a weak base last year.”

The firm also was forced to stomach a €44m hit from the collapse in the value of the Brexit-hit pound.

IAG issued a profit warning after the referendum on June 23, and in October warned that ticket prices may have to rise as a result of sterling’s slump.

In March, the group, which also owns the Aer Lingus and Iberia airlines, launched Level, a new long-haul, low-cost airline brand.

Mr Walsh said Level was proving a success and the group plans to expand the operation.

“In June, Level started long-haul flights from Barcelona to four destinations. Sales continue to be well ahead of our expectations. We’ve ordered three additional aircraft and are considering other European bases for the operation.”