City jobs rose in July as firms took a “robust” attitude towards hiring

The number of jobs in the City of London increased by 37 per cent in July compared with the same time last year, according to one of the UK’s largest recruiters.

Robert Walters’ latest city jobs index, seen exclusively by City A.M., found that job volumes were also up 17 per cent compared with June.

“Since the start of the year we have seen a steady increase in job volumes in the City, with employers taking a robust attitude towards hiring even in the face of recent uncertainty surrounding the general election,” said Chris Hickey, Robert Walters chief executive.

“While Brexit remains a source of concern, it has not been enough to dampen hiring activity as many firms look to grow in the second half of the year.”

Employers are coming up short when seeking highly skilled professionals, however.

While the number of jobseeking professionals rose by 21 per cent year-on-year, the headhunter’s data found that employers struggle to source the candidates they need.

“The fact that employers are competing over a relatively small talent pool means that hiring managers are having to act quickly to make a job offer when desirable candidates become available.”