Co-op Bank’s losses narrow to £135m despite uncertain first half

S truggling Co-op Bank saw its losses narrow 24pc to £135m in the first half of the year despite thousands of customers closing their accounts amid fears over its future.

The ailing lender put itself up for sale earlier this year after reporting its fifth consecutive year in the red, only to fall back on a £700m cash injection from its hedge fund owners some months later, the Telegraph reports.

Uncertainty surrounding the process spooked some of the bank’s customers, with £400m of instant savings cash pulled and 25,000 customers closing their current accounts in the six months to June 30.

Deposits also fell by £1.5bn, with the bank pinning the blame on the “customer reaction to the bank’s announcements of its sale and capital raise processes” as well as wider influences such as low interest rates.

Despite jitters over its future, chief executive Liam Coleman thanked those who had remained loyal to the group during its restructuring and said he was “extremely grateful” to those that kept their accounts.

But the Manchester-based bank saw its workforce drop by around 900 during the period, with the number of part-time staff reduced by half compared to a year ago.

Mr Coleman warned on Thursday that more cuts would come, although most of those impacted will be temporary staff or will leave through natural attrition. The management team remain committed, he said.

Meanwhile the bank’s net interest margin, a key measure of performance, fell to 1.32 per cent during the period from 1.42 per cent a year ago.