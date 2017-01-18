The British food delivery company plans to hire 300 software and hardware engineers at an office in Canon Street this summer to work on technology such as the Deliveroo app and logistics systems, the Telegraph reports.

The news is the latest boost to London’s technology scene in the wake of commitments by Google, Apple, Facebook and Snapchat to widen their footprint in the capital since the Brexit vote.

Deliveroo, which operates in 12 countries and employs over 1,000 people full time, said it would hire experts in behavioural economics, machine learning and data analysis. The new recruits will join a 125-employee strong team that has built the tech to date and is headed by former executives from Facebook, Twitter, Netflix and Groupon.

The announcement comes after a period of dramatic growth for the company in which its orders grew 650pc in 2016. Deliveroo works with more than 8,000 local restaurants in the UK and 20,000 around the world, according to its latest figures. Its services are available in 75 cities across the country where thousands of delivery people are employed.

“London is where I founded this company and it’s from our headquarters here that we export our British-born technology around the world,” said Will Shu, founder and chief executive of Deliveroo.

“When so many success stories in the on-demand economy have been grown from America, I am particularly proud to be doing this here in Britain.”

Deliveroo is seen as one of Britain’s most promising technology start-ups and is one of a handful of “unicorns” to be valued at more than $1bn (£810m).

A host of tech companies have recently announced London expansions. Facebook has said it will hire 500 staff this year, and Google will hire 3,000 by 2020. Snap, the company that owns Snapchat, said last week it had chosen the UK as its international base for sales outside the US.