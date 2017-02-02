Germany’s flagship lender missed the higher expectations of analysts who had predicted the bank would post a fourth-quarter net loss of just €1.16bn, reports The Telegraph.

The bank hiked its litigation reserves to €7.6bn from €5.9bn in the quarter, as it had to put more money aside for settlements such as over the sale of toxic mortgages and sham Russian trades. Earlier this week it was hit with a £500m fine from UK and US regulators.

Deutsche Bank shares fell more than 5 per cent in early trading.

Revenues at its cash cow bond trading division were up 11pc in the quarter as it benefited from a surge in trading across interest rate products, commodities and foreign exchange (FICC) as investors responded to Donald Trump’s victory in the US presidential election.

But it lost market share to Wall Street banks, some of which more than doubled bond revenues, in part due to paring back its investment bank, where it has thrown out products and cut ties with thousands of clients.

While Deutsche Bank, in 2013, ranked third globally for FICC trading, it slipped to sixth place by mid-2016, according to the latest data from industry analytics firm Coalition.

“We are optimistic after a promising start to this year,” chief executive John Cryan said in a statement. Almost all businesses had a strong start in January, the bank said.

The amount of money it has set aside to cover the legal bill for past missteps rose 29 per cent to €7.6bn at year-end, compared to the end of September, while it upped provisions for possible future legal action by 38 per cent to €2.2bn.

“Whilst 2015 and 2016 were peak years for litigation, 2017 continues to be burdened by resolving legacy matters,” the bank said in a presentation.

In equities trading, Deutsche Bank saw revenues decrease in the quarter as hedge fund activity retreated, while revenues from corporate and investment banking edged up despite Deutsche Bank missing out on advising clients on some large deals