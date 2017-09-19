Full list of Ryanair’s cancelled flights

Chief executive Michael O’Leary has apologised to Ryanair passengers and has admitted it will cause huge inconvenience.
Ryanair has published a list of hundreds of flights it is cancelling over the next six weeks after it admitted ‘messing up’ pilots’ holiday, Sky reports.
9106 – Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Fez
9107 – Fez to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)
2672 – London Stansted to Rome Ciampino (CIA)
2642 – London Stansted to Riga
8868 – London Stansted to Tours
372 – London Stansted to Biarritz
2372 – London Stansted to Gdansk
1905 – London Stansted to Bari
2466 – London Stansted to Szczecin
5992 – London Stansted to Madrid
5991 – Madrid to London Stansted
5462 – Madrid to Brussels Charleroi
5463 – Brussels to Charleroi Madrid
5317 – Madrid to Santiago Di Comp
5318 – Santiago Di Comp to Madrid
2361 – Szczecin to Warsaw Chopin
4111 – Milan Bergamo to Naples
5505 – Milan Bergamo to Nuremberg
5506 – Nuremberg to Milan Bergamo
5831 – Milan Bergamo to Bordeaux
5832 – Bordeaux to Milan Bergamo
5531 – Milan Bergamo to Cologne/Bonn
5532 – Cologne/Bonn to Milan Bergamo
8556 – Dublin to Berlin Schonefeld
8557 – Berlin Schonefeld to Dublin
5774 – Dublin to Glasgow
5773 – Glasgow to Dublin
1901 – Dublin to Krakow
1902 – Krakow to Dublin
6374 – Barcelona to Paris Beauvais
6375 – Paris Beauvais to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)
9111 – Barcelona to Turin
9112 – Turin to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)
6881 – Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Mahon
6882 – Mahon to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)
9106 – Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Fez
9107 – Fez to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)
2093 – Porto to Lisbon
3734 – Porto to Lorient
3733 – Lorient to Porto
7458 – Porto to La Rochelle
7458 – La Rochelle to Porto
7459 – Porto La Rochelle
8347 – London Stansted to Porto
8348 – Porto to London Stansted
788 – Bologna to Eindhoven
787 – Eindhoven to Bologna
4301 – Bologna to Trapani
4302 – Trapani to Bologna
4348 – Bologna to Seville
4349 – Seville to Bologna
4087 – Faro to Manchester
4088 – Manchester to Faro
9207 – Faro to London Luton
9206 – London Luton to Faro
Here is a list of the flights cancelled on Wednesday 20 September.3105 – Amsterdam to Dublin
2918 – Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Brussels Airport
6348 – Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Venice Treviso
245 – Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Vigo
8141 – Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Ibiza
2083 – Birmingham to Madrid
4863 – Bologna Main Terminal to Brussels Charleroi
4341 – Bologna Main Terminal to Palermo
1389 – Bordeaux to Brussels Charleroi
8496 – Brindisi to Milan Bergamo
509 – Bristol to Dublin
2917 – Brussels Airport to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)
4862 – Brussels Charleroi to Bologna Main Terminal
201 – Brussels Charleroi to Copenhagen
1388 – Brussels Charleroi to Bordeaux
200 – Copenhagen to Brussels Charleroi
22 – Dublin Paris Beauvais
554 – Dublin to Manchester T3
3104 – Dublin to Amsterdam
508 – Dublin to Bristol
7473 – Eindhoven to Porto
8140 – Ibiza to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)
2094 – Lisbon Airport to Porto
124 – London Stansted to Ancona
8592 – London Stansted to Bergerac
805 – London Stansted to Knock
8445 – London Stansted to Budapest T2B
2295 – London Stansted to Dusseldorf Weeze
2352 – London Stansted to Cologne/ Bonn
1788 – London Stansted to Dortmund
32 – London Stansted to Oslo Torp
7973 – London Stansted to Basel
2436 – London Stansted to Krakow
7117 – London Stansted to Strasbourg
281 – London Stansted to Toulouse
5994 – London Stansted to Madrid
5836 – Luxembourg to Milan Bergamo
5993 – Madrid to London Stansted
2082 – Madrid to Birmingham
3021 – Madrid to Toulouse
555 – Manchester T3 to Dublin
5835 – Milan Bergamo to Luxembourg
8495 – Milan Bergamo to Brindisi
9061 – Milan Bergamo to Trapani
33 – Oslo Torp to London Stansted
4342 – Palermo to Bologna
23 – Paris Beauvais to Dublin
2093 – Porto to Lisbon
7472 – Porto to Eindhoven
Flights cancelled from Thursday 21 September to Sunday 24 September are listed here.
Flights cancelled from Monday 25 September to late October are listed here.