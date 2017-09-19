Full list of Ryanair’s cancelled flights

Chief executive Michael O’Leary has apologised to Ryanair passengers and has admitted it will cause huge inconvenience.

Ryanair has published a list of hundreds of flights it is cancelling over the next six weeks after it admitted ‘messing up’ pilots’ holiday, Sky reports.

Here is a list of the flights cancelled on Tuesday 19 September.Flight number – Departure to Arrival

9106 – Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Fez

9107 – Fez to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)

2672 – London Stansted to Rome Ciampino (CIA)

2642 – London Stansted to Riga

8868 – London Stansted to Tours

372 – London Stansted to Biarritz

2372 – London Stansted to Gdansk

1905 – London Stansted to Bari

2466 – London Stansted to Szczecin

5992 – London Stansted to Madrid

5991 – Madrid to London Stansted

5462 – Madrid to Brussels Charleroi

5463 – Brussels to Charleroi Madrid

5317 – Madrid to Santiago Di Comp

5318 – Santiago Di Comp to Madrid

2361 – Szczecin to Warsaw Chopin

4111 – Milan Bergamo to Naples

5505 – Milan Bergamo to Nuremberg

5506 – Nuremberg to Milan Bergamo

5831 – Milan Bergamo to Bordeaux

5832 – Bordeaux to Milan Bergamo

5531 – Milan Bergamo to Cologne/Bonn

5532 – Cologne/Bonn to Milan Bergamo

8556 – Dublin to Berlin Schonefeld

8557 – Berlin Schonefeld to Dublin

5774 – Dublin to Glasgow

5773 – Glasgow to Dublin

1901 – Dublin to Krakow

1902 – Krakow to Dublin

6374 – Barcelona to Paris Beauvais

6375 – Paris Beauvais to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)

9111 – Barcelona to Turin

9112 – Turin to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)

6881 – Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Mahon

6882 – Mahon to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)

2093 – Porto to Lisbon

3734 – Porto to Lorient

3733 – Lorient to Porto

7458 – Porto to La Rochelle

7458 – La Rochelle to Porto

7459 – Porto La Rochelle

8347 – London Stansted to Porto

8348 – Porto to London Stansted

788 – Bologna to Eindhoven

787 – Eindhoven to Bologna

4301 – Bologna to Trapani

4302 – Trapani to Bologna

4348 – Bologna to Seville

4349 – Seville to Bologna

4087 – Faro to Manchester

4088 – Manchester to Faro

9207 – Faro to London Luton

9206 – London Luton to Faro

Here is a list of the flights cancelled on Wednesday 20 September.​​​​​​​3105 – Amsterdam to Dublin

2918 – Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Brussels Airport

6348 – Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Venice Treviso

245 – Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Vigo

8141 – Barcelona El Prat (BCN) to Ibiza

2083 – Birmingham to Madrid

4863 – Bologna Main Terminal to Brussels Charleroi

4341 – Bologna Main Terminal to Palermo

1389 – Bordeaux to Brussels Charleroi

8496 – Brindisi to Milan Bergamo

509 – Bristol to Dublin

2917 – Brussels Airport to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)

4862 – Brussels Charleroi to Bologna Main Terminal

201 – Brussels Charleroi to Copenhagen

1388 – Brussels Charleroi to Bordeaux

200 – Copenhagen to Brussels Charleroi

22 – Dublin Paris Beauvais

554 – Dublin to Manchester T3

3104 – Dublin to Amsterdam

508 – Dublin to Bristol

7473 – Eindhoven to Porto

8140 – Ibiza to Barcelona El Prat (BCN)

2094 – Lisbon Airport to Porto

124 – London Stansted to Ancona

8592 – London Stansted to Bergerac

805 – London Stansted to Knock

8445 – London Stansted to Budapest T2B

2295 – London Stansted to Dusseldorf Weeze

2352 – London Stansted to Cologne/ Bonn

1788 – London Stansted to Dortmund

32 – London Stansted to Oslo Torp

7973 – London Stansted to Basel

2436 – London Stansted to Krakow

7117 – London Stansted to Strasbourg

281 – London Stansted to Toulouse

5994 – London Stansted to Madrid

5836 – Luxembourg to Milan Bergamo

5993 – Madrid to London Stansted

2082 – Madrid to Birmingham

3021 – Madrid to Toulouse

555 – Manchester T3 to Dublin

5835 – Milan Bergamo to Luxembourg

8495 – Milan Bergamo to Brindisi

9061 – Milan Bergamo to Trapani

33 – Oslo Torp to London Stansted

4342 – Palermo to Bologna

23 – Paris Beauvais to Dublin

2093 – Porto to Lisbon

7472 – Porto to Eindhoven

Flights cancelled from Thursday 21 September to Sunday 24 September are listed here.

Flights cancelled from Monday 25 September to late October are listed here.

