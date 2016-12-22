Google saved $3.6bn (£2.9bn) in worldwide taxes in 2015 by moving €14.9 bn (£12.6bn) to a Bermuda shell company, new regulatory filings in the Netherlands reveal, in which the Independent reports.

The amount the company shifted through its Dutch subsidiary, Google Netherlands Holdings, and then on to a Bermuda mailbox was 40 per cent greater than in 2014, according to filings the company made with the Dutch Chamber of Commerce on 12 December and which were made available online Tuesday. News of the filings was first reported by the Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad.

Alphabet moves the bulk of its non-US profits through this Dutch subsidiary, which has no employees.

The company has used the Netherlands company since 2004 as part of a tax structure dubbed a “Double Irish” and a “Dutch sandwich.” By moving most of its international profits to Bermuda, the company was able to reduce its effective tax rate outside the US to 6.4 per cent in 2015, according to Alphabet’s filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.