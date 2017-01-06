The US Labour Department is trying to bar Google from doing business with the federal government unless the internet company turns over confidential information about thousands of its employees, the Independent reports.

The potential banishment is being sought in a Labour Department lawsuit filed Wednesday with the Office of Administrative Law Judges.

The complaint alleges that Google has repeatedly refused to provide the Labour Department with employee compensation records and other information as part of an audit designed to ensure the company isn’t discriminating against workers based on gender or race.

The review of how Google pays the thousands of workers at its Mountain View, California, headquarters is allowed under decades-old laws regulating US government contractors.

Google has struck a series of deals with various federal government agencies during the past decade, including a digital advertising agreement cited by the Labour Department that has generated more than $600,000 for the company since June 2014, according to the complaint. That amount is a pittance for Google, whose revenue has surpassed $130bn during the same span.

If Google doesn’t comply with all its demands, the Labour Department wants a legal order that would void all of the company’s current federal government contracts and block future deals.