Government signals end to ‘tech utopia’ for Silicon Valley giants

The digital minister Matt Hancock told a gathering of technology lobbyists that the likes of Google and Facebook must intervene to help preserve freedom and liberal values. The shift is an opportunity for Britain to gain a “massive advantage” after Brexit by being the first country to make sure offline principles apply online, reports The Telegraph.

Signalling the Government’s tougher stance towards Silicon Valley, Mr Hancock said a period of “tech utopia” had ended, and that more responsible attitudes are required.

He said: “This period of tech utopia was built on a libertarian attitude that the online world was different, and the old rules could be cast aside.

“As we all learn when we move from adolescence to maturity, coming of age means taking more responsibility for our actions. And so too must the internet, and the big players on it.”

The Government is preparing to draw up a new “Digital Charter” that Mr Hancock said will establish “ethical norms and boundaries“ online, holding Silicon Valley giants to account for facilitating distribution of extremist material and images of abuse. The new Charter will also aim to create a “fair economic landscape” online.