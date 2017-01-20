The Sun has revealed that the This Morning favourite is joining the £435million entrepreneur in a new business venture.

The pair have set up an interior design firm called Truly Group Ltd, which Holly will run with Peter’s partner Tara.

A source revealed: “Holly and her husband Dan have been good friends with Peter and Tara for a long time, and this is a project they’ve been chatting about quietly for a while.

“Now they’ve decided to put their plans into action and are very excited about turning their dream into a reality.

“They can’t wait to get it off the ground, but there’s still plenty of work to do first.”

Fortunately, the new business will not affect Holly’s telly work. I’m told she has cleared the project with ITV, who are more than happy for her to get it off the ground.

Holly and Peter are keeping the full details under wraps until they are ready to formally unveil everything later in the year.

The new company is just the latest string to Holly’s bow.

The busy star already has her own clothing line with Very and co-wrote a series of children’s books, School For Stars, with her sister Kelly.

She also had her own BHS homeware range before they closed their stores last year.

When she last spoke about her wide-ranging projects, Holly said she wanted to emulate her hero Cilla Black.

She said: “I’m really happy with where I am at the moment. It’s nice doing a broad spectrum of stuff and I’m fortunate to have that.

“I try not to take fame too seriously. It would be amazing to have a career as long as Cilla Black’s.”

If she and Peter play their cards right, she could have one like Richard Branson’s too.