Imagination, which relies on the iPhone maker for half of its revenues, said it did not believe Apple was able to do so without using Imagination’s technology in some form, and said it hoped to reach an amicable agreement going forward.

On Thursday, it said it had “been unable to make satisfactory progress with Apple to date regarding alternative commercial agreements” and hoped to reach a deal “through a more structured process”.

The dispute does not involve legal action but is the formal process for reaching an agreement under the contract between the two companies.

“Imagination has therefore commenced the dispute resolution procedure under the licence agreement with a view to reaching an agreement through a more structured process. Imagination has reserved all its rights in respect of Apple’s unauthorised use of Imagination’s confidential information and Imagination’s intellectual property rights.”