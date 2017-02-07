Rumbles of protectionism, uncertainty over Brexit, and Donald Trump’s expansionary fiscal policy all point to growing inflationary pressures further down the line. But immediate factors are already having an impact, City AM reports.

Crude oil generates about 5 per cent of a developed economy’s consumer price basket. In recent years, the price of crude oil fell about 75 per cent from peak to trough – obviously impacting headline inflation. The price has now stopped falling.

Crude oil is not directly part of consumer spending – pouring a barrel of crude oil into the engine of your car will have negative consequences. However, consumers indirectly buy crude oil as petrol, airline tickets (aviation fuel) and food (diesel powered delivery trucks). The prices of gasoline, airline tickets and food are in consumer price inflation, and crude oil is embedded in these prices.

In some countries domestic labour costs are rising too, and they generate about 70 per cent of a developed economy’s consumer price basket. This is obvious for service prices; legal fees are nearly all labour costs. However, domestic labour costs also affect imported goods prices. Import prices are increased by the costs of a shop assistant, advertising executive, or truck driver – domestic labour costs.

As labour costs rise, firms either accept a lower profit margin or attempt to pass on higher labour costs to their customers by raising prices. Now that oil prices have stopped falling, labour cost pressures on inflation are more obvious.

The return of inflation is not straightforward, however. There are three complications.

Location location location

Domestic labour costs are created by domestic economic circumstances. Inflation is a local issue. This is why Venezuela had hyperinflation at exactly the same time as Switzerland had deflation.

Now that oil prices have stopped falling, Germany and the United States (with higher wage pressures) are likely to experience stronger inflation. Greece (with fewer wage pressures) is likely to experience subdued inflation.

Equities are not inflation proof

Not all companies listed on equity markets have the same pricing power. Thus, not all equities hedge inflation risks.

Most companies sell to other companies, not consumers; it is producer prices not consumer prices that matter for corporate pricing power (the retail sector is the exception). If taxes or tariffs raise consumer prices, earnings for companies that sell to other companies receive no benefit.

Inflation also varies by sector.