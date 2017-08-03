Kanye West sues Lloyd’s of London insurers for $10m

Kanye West has justfiled a $10m (£7.6m) lawsuit against Lloyd’s of London insurers in a dispute over 21 cancelled tour dates last year.

The pop star and his tour company, Very Good Touring, claim insurers may not pay out because the cancellations were as a result of a medical condition caused by marijuana use – something West refutes, reports CityAM.

A number of Lloyd’s syndicates are being sued, including Lancashire Holdings subsidiary Cathedral, the Hollywood Reporter reported overnight.

Lloyd’s declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations but a spokesperson said: “Where an agreement cannot be reached, valid claims can only be paid on syndicates being satisfied that they have the information required to make any payment.”

Very Good Touring is also alleging breach of contract and also demanding interest payments in compensation.