Lego sales topple

L ego is shedding 1,400 staff as a decade long-run of sales growth ends after expansion failed to deliver expected sales growth

The Danish manufacturer of toy building blocks said it is cutting 8pc of its global workforce after reporting a 5pc drop in first-half revenues to 14.9bn DKK £(1.8bn), with net profit slipping 3 per cent to 4.4bn DKK, reports The Telegraph.

The downturn is the biggest hit the business has suffered since coming close to bankruptcy 15 years ago.

Chairman Jørgen Vig Knudstorp said he was “pressing the reset button for the entire group” in a bid to arrest the declines, which came after investment to boost production capacity “to support higher expectations of revenue which failed to materialise”.

Lego is the world’s No 3 toymaker in the $90bn (£70bn) a year global market, behind Mattel and Hasbro, and the leading industry player in $15bn European market, according to data from analysts at NPD Group.

It has consistently seen off competition from challengers, delivering near-constant double-digit growth for a decade, with the Bilund-based business adding increasingly technical products to its traditional building sets and mini-figures, as well as video games and franchise such as the Lego films.

Grown-ups – known as AFoLs, or Adult Fans of Lego – have also been targeted with high-end products, and the company has also introduced a range targeted at females as it looked to tackle intense competition.

However, this was no longer enough to deliver steady growth and last month British chief executive Bali Padda – the first non-Dane to run the company – was replaced after just eight months in the role.