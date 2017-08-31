Lloyd’s of London hits back at Kanye West’s $10m lawsuit with a counter-claim

Members of the Lloyd’s of London insurance market have filed a legal challenge to Kanye West’s claims he was owed $10m for the cancellation of last year’s Saint Pablo tour, according to reports.

In a counterclaim filed with a Los Angeles federal court yesterday, Lloyd’s syndicates said West’s Very Good Touring Inc had failed to co-operate when looking into the claim, reports CityAM.

In documents filed with the court, Lloyd’s noted its policies exclude losses caused either directly or indirectly by the possession of use of illegal drugs, the impact of prescription drugs not used as prescribed, or the use of alcohol, Reuters reported.

In order to protect details of West’s private life being made public, Lloyd’s did not include any specific information it had obtained regarding the claim, only stating that underwriters had found “substantial irregularities in Mr. West’s medical history”.

Last November, West cancelled the remaining dates of his tour after a number of no-shows, shortened concerts, and erratic behaviour.

Earlier this month, West filed legal action against Lloyd’s, suggesting they would deny insurance coverage for the cancellation of the tour because of “the unsupportable contention that use of marijuana by Kanye caused the medical condition”.

In Lloyd’s counterclaim, members said: “West and his representatives] have delayed, hindered, stalled and or refused to provide information both relevant and necessary for Underwriters to complete their investigation of the claim.

Underwriters are informed and believe, and thereon these same persons have willfully concealed and or misrepresented relevant facts in an effort to thwart Underwriters’ investigation.”

Lloyd’s has requested a jury trial. The insurance market declined to comment.