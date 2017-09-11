Londoners turn to ‘micro flats’ or risk being pushed out of the city

L ondon’s housing crisis will force workers to live in so-called “micro flats” to avoid being exiled to more affordable commuter towns.

Housing in and near the centre of the capital is now so expensive that developers are resorting to building tiny homes in order to meet demand from young professionals, reports The Telegraph.

London-based firm U+I is one developer working up plans to build thousands of flats in the capital’s centre which are around half of the recommended size, in order to cater for workers who struggle to rent.

The company, which has identified sites it says are suitable for development across the city, said it was in discussions with a number of inner London boroughs to build the homes, the smallest of which has just 19 sq m of floor space – far less than the 37 sq m minimum which is the recommended standard from the Greater London Authority.

Such is the demand for smaller dwellings that John Lewis is working on a new range of furniture for small flats in order to capitalise on the trend. It has already fitted out two test flats which U+I has built within its London headquarters, and which were designed by the renowned architect Ab Rogers.