Metro Bank launches £280m fundraise as lending growth accelerates

Metro Bank tabled plans to raise up to £278m through a share issue after experiencing “strong and accelerating organic lending growth”, which had propelled it to its fourth straight quarterly profit.

The challenger bank said lending rose 67 per cent year on year to £7.8bn in the three months ended June 30, the Telegraph reports.

This was partly down to its purchase of a portfolio of UK mortgages worth almost £600m from US investment firm Cerberus early last month, which increased the size of its mortgage book by around 15 per cent.

“In order to support this momentum and the company’s future growth ambitions”, Metro said it had brought forward its plans to raise equity capital.

It is looking to issue up to 8m shares at £34.65 each, which was the closing price on Tuesday.

Shares in Metro have risen 80 per cent in the past year. The placing launched on Tuesday evening.

Metro Bank said in the recently ended quarter it had also experienced a 49 per cent rise in deposits from customers to £9.8bn, but the cost of deposits had fallen from the prior quarter. Both the rise in lending and deposits had caused underlying pre-tax profits to double to £4m in the second quarter from £2m the prior quarter. On a year-on-year basis, Metro Bank swung to an underlying first-half pre-tax profit of £6m from a loss of £13m a year earlier.