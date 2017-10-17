Moneysupermarket.com reports increased revenue in third quarter of the year

Price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com has reported increased revenue for the third quarter of the year, despite dips in its money and home services operations.

The group reported total revenue of £90.2m for the three months to 30 September, a six per cent increase compared to the same period of last year, City AM reports

This was driven by an 11 per cent uptick in insurance revenue, to £47.2m. However, the money operation saw a two per cent dip in revenue, and home services a one per cent dip.

Revenues from MoneySavingExpert were up 18 per cent to £10.8m, while TravelSupermarket was down one per cent to £6.8m.

The company said it “remains confident of meeting full year expectations”.

Moneysupermarket’s “be epic” marketing campaign, featuring a twerking man wearing hot pants and stilettos, was recently revealed to be the most complained-about ad of 2017.

“We are on track for another record year because we are helping more people save more money across their household bills: from insurance and credit cards to holidays, broadband and energy,” said Mark Lewis, group chief executive.

“We’re particularly encouraged by the continued growth of insurance, and momentum in energy switching, as families look to find better deals.

“Our message to customers is clear – don’t kid yourself that the energy price cap will be the answer, if you haven’t switched recently you can quickly and easily save £250 today, by switching to a competitive fixed rate.”