Murdoch faces broadcasting standards investigation

Ofcom said “we generally take retractions to be indicative of a commitment to accuracy and to proper behaviour, rather than the converse”.

A spokesman for the regulator said: “We provided independent and evidence-based advice, and it is then right for Secretary of State to use her statutory discretion to reach a decision.”

The addition of broadcasting standards to the CMA’s investigation means a further delay to scrutiny of a takeover that is already running months behind schedule. Fox and others will have 10 days to respond to Ms Bradley’s announcement before the case is formally referred to watchdogs.

The CMA will then have six months to investigate with the possibility of an extra eight weeks if required. Any remedies demanded by the watchdog to guard against damage to plurality or broadcasting standards are then likely to further run down the clock. Fox said that without more delays it expects to complete its takeover of Sky by the end of June.

It will be liable to pay a £200m break fee if the scrutiny process drags on until next August. The Murdochs could also face new criticism in planned court cases over allegations of phone hacking atThe Sun.

A Sky spokesman said the company was “disappointed by this further delay”. It has previously claimed that the wrangling over the takeover could limit its ability to invest.