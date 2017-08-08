Netflix buys Scottish comic book company Millarworld

Netflix said it will stream films, series and children’s shows based on Millarworld characters, and the comics brand will continue to create and publish new stories and character franchises under the Netflix label.

The terms of the acquisition, Netflix’s first in its history, were not disclosed.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos said: “As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel’s The Avengers to Millarworld’s Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Wanted and Reborn franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern day Stan Lee.

“We can’t wait to harness the creative power of Millarworld to Netflix and start a new era in global storytelling.”