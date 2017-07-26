Netherlands and UK are biggest channels for corporate tax avoidance

The two countries are conduits for 37 per cent of money heading to tax havens, most of which have strong links to Britain.

Almost 40 per cent of corporate investments channelled away from authorities and into tax havens travel through the UK or the Netherlands, according to a study of the ownership structures of 98m firms, The Guardian reports.

