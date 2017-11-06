New car sales drop 12% in October

New car sales tumbled 12.2 per cent in October, marking the seventh consecutive month of declines and an acceleration on the fall of 9 per cent recorded the previous month.

Falling business and consumer confidence was to blame for the drop, according to Mike Hawes, chief executive of trade body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, reports The Telegraph.

“This is being compounded by confusion over Government policy on diesel,” he said. “Consumers need urgent reassurance that the latest, low emission diesel cars on sale will not face any bans, charges or other restrictions, anywhere in the UK.”

The Government said earlier this year it would aim to end sales of conventional diesel and petrol cars by 2040, while ministers are said to be drawing up plans to tax diesel cars more heavily in towns and increase duty on the fuel.