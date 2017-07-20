One-third of card payments contactless

More than a third of all card payments are now contactless, according to new figures.

Trade association UK Finance said 33 per cent of all spending on plastic was settled with a tap instead of a swipe in May, almost double that of last year’s 18 per cent, reports The BBC.

There was a particular rise in travel-related purchases, such as foreign currency exchanges and airport terminals.

A total of £4.5bn was spent through contactless payments in May.

Total plastic card spending was £57.2bn on both credit and debit cards.

Compared with last May, people spent more on debit cards at £40.6bn, up from £37.9bn the year before.

Credit card purchases increased to £16.6bn from £15.2bn.