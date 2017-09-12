Pink flamingos boost Primark sales

S hoppers flocked to Primark stores over the summer to snap up pink flamingo pool inflatables alongside their holiday wardrobe essentials, helping to boost parent group Associated British Food’s full-year forecasts.

John Bason, ABF finance boss, said that the huge demand for its ornithological-inspired inflatables was one of the suprise big-sellers which helped the high street retailer smash its sales predictions for the summer and avoid heavy discounting, reports The Telegraph.

The trend for over the top swimming accessories has been driven by celebrities such as Taylor Swift and Kourtney Kardashian and fuelled by social media posers. During the summer Primark was selling £9 flamingo inflatables as well as blow-up unicorns and £1 doughtnut-shaped floating cupholders.

ABF now expects sales for the full year to be 13pc ahead of the £13.4bn it made last year on a constant currency basis. Primark’s UK stores have also fuelled growth with sales 10pc higher than last year which has boosted its clothing market share even higher.

Mr Bason said that Primark’s new autumn collections were already selling well with its new Harry Potter clothing line also driving shoppers into the stores. Unlike the vast majority of its rivals, Primark still does not have a transactional website meaning that shoppers who want to buy its cut-price clothes have to visit its vast stores. Primark added 1.5m sq ft of selling new space during the year, with 30 new shops across nine countries, including 11 in the UK.