Purplebricks apologises for repeating banned claims after share price falls 7%

O nline estate agent Purplebricks has apologised after it was revealed by a BBC documentary to be repeating claims that the advertising watchdog had previously ruled as misleading.

The BBC revelations sent the estate agent’s share price falling by 7 per cent on Wednesday, before a slight recovery later in the day.

In 2016, Purplebricks was told by the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) that it must stop telling customers they could save an average of £4,158 by using the company, as this could prove misleading. The claim was the company’s sixth to be banned by the ASA in the last 18 months, the Telegraph reports.

But the BBC Watchdog programme found that the group had been repeating the claim in promotional emails.

In a statement issued to the stock market on Thursday morning, Purplebricks said the broadcaster had “drawn attention to examples of a standard email format that inadvertently still included the savings figure”.

It added: “The group immediately removed this reference and apologises for this oversight.” Purplebricks also faced allegations over exaggerated sales figures and its deferred payment services. It said it was “confident” that the way it allowed customers to defer payments was “clear and transparent,” adding that it had received complaints about the process from only 0.2 per cent of customers.

W ith regard to its local property experts (LPEs) allegedly exaggerating sales figures or instructions, Purplebricks said it had “committed to ensure through its ongoing training that LPEs are clear about the statistics that they use and the territories and postcodes to which they are referring”.