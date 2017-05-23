The trial was later pushed back further to Wednesday after representatives of the claimants confirmed “significant progress” had been made in light of RBS’s “greatly increased” offer.

The action group, which comprises 9,000 retail investors and about 20 institutional shareholders, is backed by Trevor Hemmings, the tycoon who owns Preston North End football club. Mr Hemmings is believed to be inclined to accept the last-ditch offer made by RBS.

It remains unclear what stance the majority of investors in the action group will take towards the offer and whether some will attempt to press on with the legal action. The group has already splintered once, with about 18,000 retail investors and some City investors accepting a 43.2p offer from RBS late last month.

Separately, another four claimant groups of investors that were originally part of the lawsuit accepted a 41.2p-a-share deal with RBS in December, when the bank put aside £800m to settle the legal action.

A trial would be a costly blow to RBS as it would lead to months of public scrutiny of the actions of its former bosses during the financial crisis, when the bank had to be bailed-out.

The lender has already spent over £100m preparing for the trial and is expected to rack-up a further £25m in costs if it goes ahead, one of the most expensive legal bills in the history of the High Court.

It would push Mr Goodwin, who was stripped of his knighthood following the financial crisis, back into the spotlight, as well as other former directors, including ex-chairman Tom McKillop, who are also defendants in the lawsuit. Mr Goodwin, who was nicknamed “Fred the Shred” for his ruthless cost-cutting, took the brunt of public anger during the crisis.