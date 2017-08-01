Rolls-Royce beats City expectations as turnaround takes off

Rolls-Royce chief executive Warren East has delivered a forecast-beating performance with the company’s interim results as he continues to deliver a turnaround of the blue-chip engineering group.

Half-year results for the six months to the end of June showed reported revenue of £7.57bn, up from £6.46bn a year ago. Pre-tax profit soared to £1.94bn, reversing last year’s loss of £2.15bn, the Telegraph reports.

However, the company conceded that the improvement in profit was heavily influenced by currency movements. Rolls has a huge “hedge book” of foreign exchange deals aimed at protecting it from currency fluctuations and the strengthening of the pound since the start of the year meant these assets got a £1.4bn boost, compared with a £2.2bn charge last time round. Rolls noted that this was the “principal reason” for the strong results at a headline level.

On an underlying basis, Rolls’s preferred measure and which strips out currency movements, revenue was £6.87bn, up 6 per cent. Pre-tax profit was £287m, a gain of 148 per cent. The weaker pound has inflated Rolls’s figures, as the bulk of the aviation industry’s deals are done in US dollars.

City forecasts were much more downbeat. Analysts had been expecting the FTSE 100 business would report underlying revenue of £6.58bn and underlying pre-tax profit of £193m.