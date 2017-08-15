Sainsbury’s delays Nisa takeover deal over competetion concerns

“The Board of Nisa continues to review any serious incoming queries and offers in the best interest of its Members, and against the shifting backdrop of the convenience sector,” he added.

Nisa previously chose to enter exclusive talks with Sainsbury’s as the supermarket had not made its deal conditional on Nisa renewing a contract with convenience chain McColls, which accounted for around 35 per cent of Nisa’s sales. Since entering exclusive talks with Sainsbury’s, Nisa has lost the McColls contract to Morrisons, which is ramping up its wholesale dominance.

The loss of the McColls contract was seen as a significant blow to Nisa’s dealmaking chances with Sainsbury’s, although both sides raised the argument that the contract had been loss-making.

The CMA has surprised the industry so far by analysing Tesco and Booker’s dominance of the UK food and convenience market on a much narrower scope than previously thought.

Last month the competition regulator said that the £3.7bn purchase of Booker, which owns the Londis, Budgens, Happy Shopper and Premier convenience shop brands, could damage competition in 350 neighbourhoods.

The CMA then went further by raising concern that the impact of Tesco’s Booker takeover could substantially weaken wholesale rival Palmer & Harvey and threaten its chances of financial survival. Palmer & Harvey relies on Tesco for 40 per cent of its sales currently, but this could be lost as Booker also competes in the market.