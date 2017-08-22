Savings crisis might be over as Britons put away more money than we thought

More people are self employed than ever before and a growing number of those have incorporated as businesses.

As a result they pay themselves dividends rather than salaries, and this shift means the ONS can now increase its estimates for household incomes.

As the savings ratio is calculated by taking estimates of incomes and removing estimates of expenditure, this indicates households are saving more than previously thought.

In the average year from 1997 to 2015 the savings ratio was 0.8 percentage points higher than previously thought, with a larger gap in recent years.

The savings ratio still fell sharply after the financial crisis – families try to save more when times are tough and the risk of losing a job rises – but by less than feared.

In 2010 households saved 11.1 per cent of their incomes, falling to 8.4 per cent by 2015. This is still higher than the ratio of between 6.9 per cent to 8.1 per cent, which was seen from 2002 to 2008 in the boom years before the financial crisis.

Recently fears have grown that households have had to slash their savings to support spending in the face of weak wage growth and rising inflation.

In the first quarter of 2017 the savings ratio plummeted to just 1.7 per cent, indicating households have little room to cope with higher price rises or a jump in unemployment.