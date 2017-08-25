Shoppers tighten belts as rising prices dent economy’s growth

The number of credit cards in issue has also dropped to its lowest level in more than two years, falling by almost 500,000 on the month to 59.2m in July.

Savings rates continued to slide, however, with personal deposits growing by just 2.3 per cent on the year, the slowest pace since mid-2009 at the height of the financial crisis.

Mortgage lending continued to grow at 2.5 per cent on the year, matching its average pace over the past 12 months and defying fears of a slowdown in the housing market.

In other parts of the economy, construction output slid by 1.3 per cent in the second quarter, the ONS said, while production – a category that includes industries such as manufacturing, mining and utilities – slipped by 0.3 per cent.

Business investment was flat on the quarter but extra public spending pulled total gross fixed capital formation up by 0.7 per cent as Government investment and public housing spending picked up.

The services sector, which makes up almost 80 per cent of the economy, expanded by 0.5 per cent in the quarter and 2.5 per cent in the year.

Its best performing industry in the latest quarter was transport, storage and communications, while over the past 12 months the strongest growth has come in business services and financial services.

T he Government also spent more on healthcare.