Slight improvement as UK economy grows 0.3%

Sky’s Economics Editor Ed Conway said: “It is inline with what was expected, but it is pretty weak.

“Normally you would be hoping for growth of about 0.7 per cent to keep the UK growing in line with its long run potential.

“So 0.3 per cent will be seen as something of a disappointment for many people – and coming after relatively weak growth in the first quarter as well.”

The Office for National Statistics said the slight improved performance in the three months to June was underpinned by the dominant services sector – which represents more than three quarters of output, reports Sky.

Output increased by 0.5 per cent during the period, up from 0.2 per cent for the previous quarter.