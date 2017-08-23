Borough Market is adding water fountains in a bid to go plastic-free

London’s Borough Market is introducing free drinking water fountains today, as part of its mission to reduce plastic waste.

Three fountains have been installed in the market as the iconic foodie destination phases out sales of single-use plastic bottles on the site, City AM reports.

It marks a step in Borough Market’s aim to become Britain’s biggest food shopping destination that is entirely plastic-free.

Other packaging used by traders on the site aims to be bio-degradable and compostable.

Darren Henaghan, Managing Director of Borough Market said: “It’s great that people are increasingly aware of the health benefits of keeping hydrated, but we’ve been troubled to see increasing numbers of plastic bottles used every day, which damage the environment and add to litter.

“By using the new Borough Fountains our visitors will be able to refill and refresh without having to buy a plastic bottle each time. We are proud to take this significant step forward as part of our ongoing commitment to making Borough Market Britain’s greenest place to shop and hope that others will follow suit.”

The move comes after Tesco took the decision to scrap all single-use plastic bags this month, as businesses cut down on excessive packaging.