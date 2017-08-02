Three set for multibillion-pound network overhaul in race for 5G

Three has invited bids to upgrade its network despite a blazing row with regulators over its relatively small share of mobile airwaves, which the company says has further restricted its ability to take on more customers and invest.

It is threatening to launch High Court action to block an upcoming auction of more radio spectrum, arguing BT and Vodafone, which dominate the airwaves, should face tight restrictions. Ofcom wants to sell rights to 5G within months but a judicial review application by Three could delay the auction for months or years.

Rivals fear Three will seek to slow down their 5G rollouts and take the lead. It already has rights to airwaves at some of the necessary frequencies following its £250m acquisition this year of UK Broadband, the wireless home broadband operator behind the Relish brand.

Three’s network upgrade plans are understood to include offering Relish-style home broadband services in more cities, as well as improving its mobile service. Relish offers “fixed wireless” service as an alternative to connectivity via the BT or Virgin Media networks.

Three has already signalled new aggression in the battle for customers, prior to its impending network investment. Last month it unveiled new tariffs that offer “zero-rated” access to Netflix streaming, allowing subscribers to watch programmes without eating into their data allowance.