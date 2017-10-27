Twitter says it may finally turn a profit – after 11 years, £1.9bn losses and hundreds of millions of users

T witter has said it could finally turn its first profit, sending shares in the much-maligned social network up by 12 per cent.

The company, which has lost around $2.5bn (£1.9bn) since its inception in 2006, forecast that an advertising turnaround helped by growing user numbers could help it turn a profit in the fourth quarter of this year, reports the Telegraph.

Shares rose despite Twitter disclosing that it had overstated its number of users for the last three years, forcing it to revise down previous figures.

Twitter has struggled since it went public in 2013, with declining user growth, a festering online troll problem and a tough online advertising market causing it to struggle against its much bigger competitor, Facebook.

But a series of changes to the service, efforts to crack down on abuse, and the rise of Donald Trump all appear to have boosted the company.

In the third quarter of the year, Twitter said the number of users who logged in a month grew 4 per cent year-on-year to 330m. More importantly, the number of daily users increased 14 per cent, a sign that existing members are using it more regularly.

Revenue continued to fall, dropping 4 per cent to $590m, but at a slower rate to previous quarters, and though it continues to lose money, its losses narrowed from $103m to $21m. Twitter said it could make its first profit in the fourth quarter if results come in towards the top of its guidance.