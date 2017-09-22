Uber denied London licence in shock move that bans cars from city’s streets

T ransport for London has denied Uber’s request to renew its licence in London after determining that the car-hailing app is “not fit and proper” to hold the licence.

The decision means that as things stand Uber will not be licensed to operate in the capital from Saturday September 30, when its current licence expires, the Telegraph reports.

The company has 21 days to appeal the decision. If it does appeal the company can continue to operate as normal.

TfL has today informed Uber that it will not be issued with a private hire operator licence. pic.twitter.com/nlYD0ny2qo — Transport for London (@TfL) September 22, 2017

In a surprise announcement on Friday morning, TfL said that “Uber’s approach and conduct demonstrate a lack of corporate responsibility in relation to a number of issues which have potential public safety and security implications”.

Uber claims it has 3.5m users in London and 40,000 drivers. It has been operating in the capital since 2012 and has faced huge opposition from taxi drivers and other critics over its treatment of drivers and claims it has added to congestion.

Its criticisms included how the company reported criminal offences and how medical certificates were obtained. TfL said it had also failed to explain how it used “Greyball” a controversial software it has employed elsewhere to evade authorities.