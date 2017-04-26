That amounts to 2.6 per cent of GDP, the lowest level of borrowing since 2007-08, on the eve of the financial crisis, reports The Telegraph.

But as the UK economy is bigger now, the number is still substantially larger in cash terms – the deficit nine years ago stood at £40.4bn.

That ballooned as the recession struck, spiralling up to £151.7bn in 2009-10 – equivalent to 9.9 per cent of GDP – before slowly falling as the Government has battled to control borrowing.

The fall in the deficit is bigger than analysts forecast a year ago, before the Brexit vote. The Office for Budget Responsibility had predicted extra borrowing of £55.5bn when it crunched the numbers in March 2016. Unexpectedly strong economic growth since then has helped to pushed the deficit down. Corporation tax raked in a record high as businesses paid £55.7bn of tax on their profits, up from £45.7bn in 2015-16. Business rates raised £26.2bn in the year, up by £25m year on year, while VAT brought in £133.3bn – up from £130.5bn in the previous financial year. Stamp duty has soared as house prices boomed – and as the tax was increased on both the most expensive homes and on buyers with more than one property. The transaction charge brought in £12.4bn last year, up from £11.3bn the previous year and more than double the £6bn raised in 2010-11.