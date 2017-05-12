Bank policymakers trimmed their forecast for UK growth to 1.9 per cent this year, down from 2 per cent in its February projection, the Telegraph reports.

While the slight downgrade was driven by a slowdown in consumer spending, growth is still expected to be higher than 2016, when the economy expanded by 1.8 per cent.

Officials voted 7-1 to keep interest rates on hold at 0.25 per cent in May as they warned that the fall in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote last June was likely to push real post-tax household income growth to zero later this year – representing the biggest squeeze in four years.

The Bank’s quarterly Inflation Report also slashed its forecast for wage growth to 2 per cent this year, from a previous projection of 3 per cent as it predicted a year of falling real wages.

Inflation, as measured by the consumer prices index (CPI), is expected to have jumped to 2.7 per cent in April from 2.3 per cent in March.

It is forecast to peak just below 3 per cent this year, before easing gradually to 2.2 per cent in 2019.

Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England, warned that it would be a “more challenging time” for British households as prices for goods and services rose at a faster pace than wages. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that sets interest rates said a “slowdown appeared to be in train”. It expects growth to remain around the “moderate pace” of between 0.3 per cent and 0.4 per cent per quarter for the rest of the year.