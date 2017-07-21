Weak pound drives tourist spending ‘surge’ on UK’s high streets

An 18 per cent surge in the amount of money spent by overseas tourists in the UK last month is being credited to the collapse in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote, reports Sky.

Worldpay, the country’s biggest payments processor, said it had tracked spending on cards of £643m by visitors in June and predicted a £2.4bn bonanza for retailers if the trend continued over the summer.

The weak pound versus a basket of international currencies since the referendum means tourists get more value for their money when buying goods and services in the UK.

The opposite is true for UK citizens abroad as their spending power drifts.

Sky News reported on Thursday how Britons planning summer getaways in the euro area had suffered a pre-trip blow because of the currency reaching an eight-month high against sterling.

While their in-resort spending will effectively cost them more, companies like Burberry have been reporting a boost to trade in the UK as luxury goods’ costs for people from abroad become more competitive.