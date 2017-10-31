5 companies that are shaking up the sharing economy

Sharing is caring and recent years have spawned a huge number of sharing economy companies that can prove it. From cars and bikes to bags and food, we are sharing more than ever before: and everybody is reaping the benefits.

Yet whilst Airbnb is now in everyone’s vocabulary, new disruptors and sharing economy offerings backed up by world-class tech are still entering the market. Read on to learn about five companies that are seriously shaking up the way we drive, park, eat and travel in 2017.

HIYA Car

HIYA Car is a rental service that enables car owners to earn some extra cash from their vehicle when they’re not using it. Owners install a box inside their car that allows vetted hirers from the local area to book, unlock and start it using only their phone. It is a god-send for those occasional drivers, often located in cities, who cannot justify the cost of running their own vehicle, but could occasionally benefit from some wheels to get them from A to B. The car sharing service even offers comprehensive insurance cover in case of incidents, getting drivers on the roads safely as well as quickly. The service is entirely upfront as owners specify how much they charge per day, and renters are guaranteed the exact model they booked. Head to their website for more details.

Just Park

This handy app allows drivers (many in their shared vehicle!) to find and book parking spaces. The spaces could be anything from driveways, free land, empty hotel spaces and community car parks; the land owner only need list their space on the app for it to become available. Drivers simply book and pay for the listed spot (which is often far cheaper than traditional pay and display charges), and pubs, charities, schools, and families are able to earn a little extra money renting out their unused space. Check the website for details on how to rent out your space, or download the app to find your nearest parking spot.

CityStasher

CityStasher is a travel tech company that is revolutionizing luggage storage. They connect tourists and day-trippers looking for convenient left luggage facilities with independent businesses that have a little extra space to store bags. CityStasher’s ‘hosts’ benefit from the extra revenue that comes from the bag storage fee and the additional footfall, and customers benefit from having multiple locations across cities where they can safely and affordably leave their luggage for short periods of time. CityStasher already has hundreds of StashPoints in the UK, Paris and Amsterdam, and with big expansion plans, will soon be benefiting even more Brits abroad. Find your nearest StashPoint on their website.

Spinlister

Spinlister allows users to rent bikes, surfboards and snowboards from like-minded sports fans anywhere in the world. Enthusiasts are able to make money from their gear on their days off by sharing it with travellers and sports fanatics nearby, and can relax in the knowledge that their kit will be protected against damages by Spinlister’s insurance. Listing or booking equipment via the app is super straightforward, and saves fans money whilst allowing listers to get a return on their big sports investments. Check Spinlister’s site to find out more.

OLIO

OLIO is reducing food waste by connecting people with neighbours and local shops who have surplus food available. Food that would usually be wasted is shared instead; users specify what they want or what they are giving away on the app, allowing others to see and share the relevant surplus food items. The venture benefits businesses who usually have to deal with lots of excess produce, saves locals money on their food shop, and helps the environment by significantly reducing waste. Head to OLIO’s website to found out more, and download the app to get sharing.

by Amit Jay Shah, CEO of HIROLA Group