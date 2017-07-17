London’s 10 most iconic office spaces

They’re the prime London business addresses many company directors dream of operating from but a new study reveals they aren’t as expensive as you might think.

In fact, if you’re an entrepreneur looking to launch your business from an iconic location in the capital it could cost you less than £1,000 a month.

Now office comparison site LondonOffices.com has highlighted the very reasonable costs of taking space in serviced offices within some of the most famous business locations in the world.

Offices in 30 St Mary Axe, better known as The Gherkin, can cost just £1,000 a month, and with serviced offices typically including extras such as business rates and utilities, the only extra bills are likely to be telecoms.

Other iconic London locations are even cheaper with a one man office in The Shard coming in at just £950 a month while if you want to be among the shoppers there are serviced offices in Oxford Street for only £900 a month.

And if you are looking for a Mayfair address to adorn your new business cards there are also options available for £900 a month.

If you’re a fashion start up you could do a lot worse than base your business in Carnaby Street where you’ll find space for only £800 a month. Legal eagles may be tempted by an address on Old Bailey which looks a snip at £600 a month.

Further east an office in One Canada Square, Canary Wharf could be yours for only £700 a month, while trendy Shoreditch High Street has some of the most affordable space in London at just £600 a month.

Chris Meredith, of Londonoffices.com, said the study highlighted the fact that prime London offices were much more affordable than many assume.

He said: “A prestigious business address is a superb investment as it is a brilliant way of making an impression for your company and displaying your ambition for your company.

“Yet many business owners assume they couldn’t possibly afford an office in one of London’s most famous buildings or locations and so they don’t even bother making the enquiry.

“Instead they settle for second best, taking what they perceive as cheaper space in a back street somewhere.

“We wanted to highlight that even a famous address such as Park Lane, Mayfair, doesn’t need to cost the earth. We believe all of these offices represent great value for money.”

Here are ten of the most iconic office spaces in London, according to Londonoffices.com :

Canary Wharf Tower/ Canada Square One – £700 per desk

No building is more iconic in the business district of Canary Wharf than Canada Square One, otherwise known as Canary Wharf Tower. For just £700 per desk, you could be at the heart of London’s economy.

Liverpool Street Station – £700 per desk

Want to have good access to transport links whilst being localised in the City of London district? An office based in Liverpool Street Station may be your perfect fit, and at £700 per desk is considerably cheaper than other offices in the area.

Old Bailey – £600 per desk

If your law firm is looking to get as close to the action as possible then why not rent an office space down the road from the UK’s Central Criminal Court? Offices on Old Bailey start at £600 per desk, a price so low its almost criminal.

The Shard – £950 per desk

Another building that makes up London’s iconic skyline, office space in The Shard would set you back £950 a month per desk.

A lot of money to invest, but considering its central location, views of the capital and the fact you will be working with the worlds business elite, it could represent real value for money.

St Paul’s Churchyard – £600 per desk

If you’re looking to surround yourself in London’s proud history, then a desk in the grade one listed building of St Paul’s Churchyard might suit you. A desk here costs £600 per month, representing excellent value for money considering its prime location.

Oxford Street – £900 per desk

If you want your business located in London’s shopping districts an office on Oxford Street may be your ideal purchase, where desks start at around £900 per month.

Park street, Mayfair – £900 per desk

If you fancy moving your office to within walking distance of Hyde Park then a spot in the affluent area of Mayfair may be your ideal location. Prices start at £900 per desk.

Carnaby Street – £800 per desk

Caranby Street is one of the most famed parts of Soho, with excellent links to transport, shops and other businesses. To have all this at your doorstep would cost around £800 per desk.

Shoreditch High Street – £600 per desk

If you want your business situated in London’s creative hub then an office on Shoreditch High Street might be just what you need. Serviced offices start at £600 per desk.

30 St Mary Axe: The Gherkin – £1000 per desk

At £1000 per desk it represents the steepest investment on the list, but to work next to the world’s most esteemed companies at the heart of London it may prove a shrewder investment that it looks.