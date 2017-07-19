Looking for somewhere new to cowork?

Hubble have compiled a list of brand new creative coworking spaces in London for 2017 which are worth a visit:

Peckham Levels – opens September

A creative workspace project, transforming the inner levels of Peckham’s multi-storey carpark into a new cultural destination with makeshift workshops for artists, designers, makers and entrepreneurs. Led by the team behind Pop Brixton, the empty car park will be transformed, taking up six inner levels to house a working community of up to 600 people, with artist studios, workspace and exhibition space.

Legendary rooftop hangout Frank’s Cafe is just upstairs. Plus, a host of new, independent food and drink traders, a community café, an event and exhibition space, and wellbeing and fitness studios will be opening their doors. In the alleyway along side of the car park expect to find a new community garden and regular foodie markets.

Cost: Desk price from £195 per month or offices from £3,320, preview and book on Hubble

Where: Peckham Town Centre Carpark, 95A Rye Lane, London, SE15 4TG

Second Home, London Fields – coming soon

Second Home’s latest workspace/community is also family friendly, featuring everything from a soundproofed crèche and milk-warming facilities to buggy and scooter parking for kids to flooring made from recycled car tyres in public spaces – ensuring a safe environment for young children.

Designed by award winning architects Estudio Cano Lasso, who used plant-filled light tunnels to connect each floor, the effect is a magical and innovative workspace in the heart of London Fields – and their first family-friendly building for entrepreneurs, innovators and social impact organisations. Everything at Second Home, from their high-profile Cultural Programme (past events include everything from a nutrition workshop and five course French dinners to embroidery workshops and entrepreneur funding talks) to their light-filled, leafy workspaces, is designed to help individuals and teams be more productive, creative and happy. There’s also free yoga and pilates classes, organic teas and coffee.

Cost: Membership from £375 per month (plus VAT), preview on Hubble. (Holland Park location opening in September)

Where: 125–127 Mare St, London E8 3SJ

The Beehive

A beautifully refurbished Victorian warehouse with high ceilings and lots of natural light in the heart of Stoke Newington. Home to dozens of creatives who work on everything from illustration and design to health and wellbeing to branding and photography, you’re bound to be sat with someone interesting. Promising an inspiring work environment and offering a number of flexible packages for freelancers, it’s ideal for anyone looking for a fun, flexible work-life balance.

Why: Perfect for anyone looking for a more intimate coworking space with only 18 large desks. Known for its excellent free coffee, monthly members can also enjoy free yoga classes. After hours, it’s an easy stroll to the many bars and restaurants of Stoke Newington Church street.

Cost: Desk from £220 per month, book on Hubble

Where: 3-9 Belfast Rd, Stoke Newington, London N16 6UN

Palmspace

Nestled in a green corner of Hackney Downs Studios, a converted former print factory, this new custom-built collaborative workspace filled with palm trees, has a beautiful, private landscaped garden, and is designed to accommodate a mix of creative work in an environment that encourages imagination and wellbeing. Work surfaces are made of parquet flooring reclaimed from schools across London, and spaces are versatile, hard-wearing and adaptable, to encourage makers to collaborate on projects. This space is pioneering the concept of ‘co-making’, which encourages makers to collaborate and share ideas, so grab your paint brush, chisel or laptop and head on down. Set within hip Hackney Downs Studios, you’re also next to a friendly vegan market, cafes and theatre space.

Cost: Hot desk from £150 per month, book at Hubble

Where: Hackney Downs Studios, 17 Amhurst Terrace, London E8 2BT

Fora

A boutique hotel-style work space in Clerkenwell with a concierge service, restaurant, lobby bar, yoga studio as well as a boardroom. Facilities include wet rooms with fluffy towels and the finest wellbeing products, bike rooms as well as a “dry room” to hang clothes if they got wet during the commute. The restaurant, Palatino, is backed by restaurateur Stevie Parle of Dock Kitchen, Rotorino and Craft London, and serves Roman-influenced dishes and Italian wines in a buzzy industrial-style space. Artwork is hand-selected by Jealous Gallery and features award winning pieces by students from local art schools and street artists. The concierge team’s little black book gets you exclusive discounts around the neighbourhood

Cost: Hot desk from £375 per month. Book at Hubble

Where: 71 Central Street, Clerkenwell, London EC1V 8AB

Work.life Clerkenwell

This new, intimate co-working space from the Work.Life group boasts ‘ninja-fast’ wifi, fruit water on tap, and member benefits such as breakfast, a running club and free yoga – not to mention beer and pizza nights. Boasting mood booths and breakout spaces, standing and sitting desks in the heart of Clerkenwell, it also has direct access to the innovation and venture teams of Verizon and its global clients. Entrepreners who can tap into mobile and communications giant Verizon’s incredible innovation team, and there’s a real focus on face-to-face collaboration, so you can meet potential clients, industry leaders or try your hand at origami. They also promise fully stacked kitchens with coffee, tea and all the pretzels and jelly beans you can handle on the house.

Cost: Hot desk from £250 per month. Book at Hubble

Where: 20 Jerusalem Passage, London, EC1V 4JP

Haus @ Sway

Haus is transforming London bars and restaurants into cool coworking spaces during the day. Their first stop is Sway, a chic bar and restaurant with dark wooden floors and art deco touches near Covent Garden. Grab one of the high stools or settle into the sofa, with plenty of power outlets and tea and coffee to keep you going. There’s free tea and coffee with discounted drinks for members once the work day is over. It’s also great value, if you’re keen to dip your toe into coworking, with desks from as little as £50 per month.

Cost: Hot desk from £50 per month. Book at Hubble

Where: 61-65 Great Queen St, London WC2B 5BZ

Plexal – opened June

New innovation centre housed inside QE Olympic Park (where the broadcasters were based for the 2012 games) et up to welcome entrepreneurs in health and wellbeing tech, fashion tech, sports tech, AI and cybersecurity.

Cost: Desk price from £220 per month. Book at Hubble

Where: 14 E Bay Ln, London E20

Pirate Castle

The Pirate Castle (Camden’s iconic boating charity) is situated on the bank of the Regent’s Canal, only 200m from Camden Lock and less than five minutes walk from Camden Town tube station.

Runway East Featherstone – opens August 2017

Second outpost of the famous coworking space next to Old Street roundabout with an on-site gym and roof terrace.