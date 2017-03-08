Budget 2017: Business Wishlist

“SMEs should be paying attention to business rates, taxation and regional support. For example, corporation tax is already planned to be reduced to 17 per cent in 2020, but there may be more to come. The government has been very vocal on encouraging export, which makes sense given currency fluctuations. Further relief could be in the cards benefiting UK SMEs and boosting the overall UK economy.”

Bruce Bratley, Founder and CEO of First Mile comments: “We hope to see the Chancellor deliver a budget that is fit for purpose to drive forward the UK’s energy efficiency agenda. In light of Brexit, it is time for the UK to become a true leader on environmental issues and in investing in renewable energy technologies.

“Progress is being made with the closure of many coal-fired plants in the UK, but with national recycling rates in decline, this is still much more to do.

“We cannot risk going backwards without the support of the EU to drive green initiatives forward. For the UK, this means pushing for a Green Brexit. Leaving the EU is an opportunity to instil a sense of accountability for the environment amongst individuals and businesses because every generation is meant to be greener than the last. A change in mind-set is needed – all areas of industry, from environmentalists to business leaders, must work together to ensure that the UK takes ‘environmental responsibility’, now. We hope to see this Wednesday’s Budget make this a reality.”

Peter Carlisle, VP EMEA at Thales e-Security comments: “Understanding the importance of securely managing data is now the responsibility of every employee at all levels of the organisation. The sooner we start equipping the next generation with specialist skills the better. That’s why it’s vital that the security industry plays its part in supporting organisations like the National Cyber Security Centre to spread best practice and enable companies to fight off malicious hackers who may wish to put national security at risk.”

Antoine Baschiera, CEO of Early Metrics, on the impact of the Spring Budget on startups, SMEs and tech companies: “The new fund for scientists is a big step-up to aim for the UK tech excellency. It’s great to see that funding will go straight to applied research with a short to mid-term outcome and not long term fundamental research. The bet made on some specific verticals (robotics, artificial intelligence, battery innovators, etc.) allow us to foresee a new industrial focus in the UK.”



“The Chancellor explained that the UK needs to do significantly more in training and upskilling young people. The additional budget allocated for vocational and technical education in England shows that the government understands that attracting and retaining talents is key when competing against others locations, even more than tax structure or capital.”