Skoove, a music learning platform that offers the world’s first interactive online piano lessons, has today opened to the public. Skoove operates through any web browser to deliver a library of expertly designed, software driven lessons, controlled via connecting a keyboard or e-piano to a computer. The app gives aspiring and returning pianists real time feedback on their progress, adapting to their pace as they advance. Sign-up for the public beta is free and available now from the Skoove homepage.

Microsoft Ventures Accelerator graduate Skoove was created to offer a fun and effective, always available platform for learning one of the world’s most beloved instruments. The platform’s course curriculum has been developed and curated by Dominik Schirmer, former lecturer at the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts. It not only incorporates a wide spectrum of popular music favorites, but also makes use of games that teach music theory and note reading. Skoove’s method breaks down popular songs – and the relevant associated theory which they help to illustrate – into easy interactive steps, codifying into software what has always been the best way to learn to play music. Motivated new students will be able to play their first melodies in just a few hours.

“We have designed Skoove to combine the best elements of a live tutor – giving real time feedback and adapting to the student – with all the convenience of the web, being available anywhere 24/7, and at a fraction of the price,” commented Dr Florian Plenge, Skoove cofounder and CEO. “61 per cent of the people in the US, UK, Australia, and Germany would like to learn a musical instrument, but currently only a fraction actually do. With Skoove, we hope to make that dream a reality for anyone with access to a computer and desire to learn.”

Once users sign up through the Skoove homepage, they can access their unique profiles via any supporting device and web browser, with their progress and repertoire stored to be resumed at will. The service is free to use during the public beta period, and thereafter will offer subscriptions of between 5 and 10 euros per month when the full commercial launch takes place later this year. Skoove is currently available worldwide in English and German, with more languages to follow shortly.

Targeted primarily at beginner piano students aged 12 and older, Skoove works through any modern web browser with an e-piano or keyboard connected via USB. A version for acoustic pianos that makes use of devices’ internal microphones is currently in development, and is slated for release later this year.

“With the support of world-renowned research organization, Fraunhofer IDMT (led by the inventor of the MP3), we have developed our own algorithm; ‘web-based polyphonic real time pitch validation’. This compares the frequency of the student’s input audio with the notes that should be played in order to estimate the likelihood that the student audio matches the target score,” said Stephan Schulz, Skoove cofounder and COO. “Our patent-pending control of the app via users’ keys allows students to always stay focused on the piano and minimises distractions.”

Skoove was founded in August 2014 by two experienced industry professionals with a track record in running successful music technology ventures. Stephan Schulz founded the multi-room wireless hifi system Raumfeld in 2008, which was recently acquired by HG Captial/Teufel. During his 10 years at Native Instruments, Dr Florian Plenge grew the Traktor product line to become the world’s leading DJ platform with millions of users.

The company recently completed a seed funding round with the largest German early stage fund, the High Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), and continues to be supported by the Microsoft Ventures Alumni program.

The Skoove public beta is available for free sign up from today. For more information head to – http://www.skoove.com/