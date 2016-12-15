Staying on top of the latest security trends can go a long way towards helping your business protect sensitive data. Here are a few of the forecasted cybersecurity trends for 2017 to keep on your radar.

A growth in ransomware

One trend that unfortunately seems poised to continue is the use of ransomware. With this type of scenario, organised crime rings use hackers to grab control of your data and encrypt it. They then hold it for “ransom,” turning over the key to unencrypt the data once your business has paid up. With hacking rings growing increasingly sophisticated, this is one of the biggest potential threats for small business owners who may not have a lot of cash to hand out. To help prevent his from happening, it’s important to keep all software and hardware up to date, changing passwords frequently and tightening up security.

A focus on cloud-based security

Another hot tech trend is the use of the telco cloud, whether it’s offered by major providers like Nokia Networks or small, bespoke solutions. There are multiple benefits for businesses who migrate to the cloud, including security. Holding your data in the cloud allows it to be controlled carefully by experts, with strong perimeters and regular audits. Yet at the same time, cloud-based attacks are a 2017 security threat to watch out for, as hackers target SaaS applications and platforms.

Internet of Things security issues

The Internet of Things or IoT is one area where everyone’s paying close attention to security. As machines grow the ability to communicate with one another and smart devices become increasingly common, it’s vital to protect vulnerable data. Companies are moving towards device-level security in order to combat these threats, but if your business uses IoT services it’s also important to consider controlled access and multiple-factor authentication for now.

Increase in biometric safeguards

You may already use your fingerprints to unlock your smartphone. In 2017, you can expect to use more highly targeted biometric security features in every aspect of your business’s technology. New touchpads come equipped with biometric sensors, and devices will even be able to recognise your usual typing speed and browsing habits to identify you.

Greater automation

Finally, along with the rise of cloud computing and the IoT, we’ll see increased automation of security efforts. Cybersecurity in 2017 will involve not only the human touch, but also smarter systems that are able to detect problems immediately. Your individual employees may not be trained or prepared to handle security breaches beyond their area of expertise, but automation technology can help fill these gaps. Automated tech can make sure your systems are up to date in terms of software updates and protocol for breaches.

Businesses of all sizes are now adapting their approaches to cybersecurity, in order to anticipate these advances in technology. By being aware of the latest trends this year, you can stay ahead of the curve and protect your business’s most valuable data.